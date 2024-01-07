Gujarat: Kejriwal announces jailed MLA Chaitar Vasava as candidate for LS poll

Bharuch: In line with the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has named jailed MLA Chaitar Vasava as the party’s candidate for the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat.

The Aam Aadmi Party has started the Lok Sabha election campaign by organising a public rally in Bharuch today.

Kejriwal while addressing the rally appealed to the people to ensure the victory of Chaitra Vasava in the Lok Sabha elections. Vasava, MLA from the Dediapada assembly of Bharuch, is in jail.

“Chetar Vasava is in jail but now he will be the candidate for the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat. No other party has yet started the process for its candidate in Bharuch, but the AAP party announced its candidate in Sunday’s meeting,” he said.

AAP MLA Chetar Vasava is continuously involved in controversies. He is in jail for the last 2 months. A local court in Dediapada in Narmada district on December 18 sent Chaitar to judicial custody at the end of the three-day police remand in the November 2 case of alleged extortion and assault of forest officials.

But now AAP party is making this an opportunity.

Kejriwal has said that if MLA Chetar Vasava is not released, then Vasava will fight the election from the jail itself and people will go door to door carrying the candidate’s photo to seek votes.

Earlier today, Delhi CM also posted on X and said “Chaitra Vasava of the Aam Aadmi Party is a very popular tribal leader. He and his wife have been jailed for several days by the BJP Gujarat government in a fake case. Today I and Bhagwant Mann ji are going to Gujarat. We will meet people in his area and tomorrow we will go to meet him in jail,” Delhi CM posted on X.

In the previous Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in all 26 seats in Gujarat.

However, the AAP opened its account in Gujarat in the state assembly polls, which were held in 2022, with five of its leaders securing a comfortable win.