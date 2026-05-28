Gujarat model has blown out: Akhilesh on UP power situation

He also claimed that people were questioning the BJP's response to crises.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th May 2026 3:22 pm IST
Samajawdi Party President Akhilesh Yadv addresses a meeting
Samajawdi Party President Akhilesh Yadv addresses a meeting

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday, May 28, slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the power situation in the state, alleging that the much-touted “Gujarat model” had failed.

In a post on X, Yadav said, “In UP, the transformer of the ‘Gujarat model’ has blown out. Sparks are flying from forcibly connected wires. Electricity metres are running even without power supply and the public is running after BJP leaders.”

Targeting the BJP leadership further, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “The trainers of big leaders themselves have failed, so what can be expected from their disciples?”

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He also claimed that people were questioning the BJP’s response to crises.

“The public is asking why BJP leaders raise their hands in surrender whenever a problem arises,” Yadav said in the post.

The remarks come amid opposition criticism over electricity-related issues in parts of Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing summer season.

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Yadav also shared a news report on “failure” of UP Energy minister AK Sharma, a former Gujarat cadre IAS officer, in managing the power situation in the state.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th May 2026 3:22 pm IST

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