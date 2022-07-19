Gujarat police pick up suspect for vandalising Shivaling in Kutch

Gandhidham: The Kutch police picked up one suspect on Tuesday in connection with vandalising a Shivaling. The incident was reported by the priest of Trimbakeshwar Mahadev Temple in Bhutakiya village in Rapar taluka of Kutch district.

Priest Ishwarpuri Goswami in his complaint told the Adesar police that the incident occurred between Monday 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The police registered a case of defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class, said an Adesar police station officer.

The official said a person was picked up on suspicion. The officer refused to divulge the name of the suspect and added that till his involvement was confirmed and he was formally arrested, the police can’t disclose his identity. The case is being investigated by Sub-Inspector G G Jadeja.

Temple priest Goswami in his complaint has stated that he last performed a puja on Monday evening at 7 p.m. after which he locked the temple and went home. Early on Tuesday morning his son Sanjaypuri reached the temple for morning puja, when he found the main door of the temple open and the broken Shivaling lying outside the temple. Sanjaypuri called up a neighbour Bhikhabhai and informed him about the incident, after which the elders of the village were called and shown the vandalised Shivaling.