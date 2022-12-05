Gujarat polls: BJP sent SMS with voting slips to voters, says activist

Gandhinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly sent SMS with links to booth slips to voters in Gujarat as the state goes for the second phase of the assembly polls.

After receiving the messages, questions are being raised on how BJP got access to the mobile numbers of the voters, an activist said and posted the alleged details on Twitter.

💣💣 #GujaratElection2022 #VoterID mobile linking. #Data Leak.



As #Gujarat goes for phase 2 polls today, voters of several constituencies were sent SMS with links to booth slips by #BJP and the entire data is public. 🧵



We salute cooperation of ECI and TRAI in this matter — Srikanth.CashlessConsumer | ஸ்‌ரீகாந்த் (@logic) December 5, 2022

SMS header AX-EVSLIP is registered to company based in Gujarat. While voter list is public – how did BJP get access to mobile numbers linked to it? pic.twitter.com/JbD7BSLyuL — Srikanth.CashlessConsumer | ஸ்‌ரீகாந்த் (@logic) December 5, 2022

Voters of Gandhinagar North,Kalol (Gandhinagar), Sanand, Ghatlodia, Vejalpur, Naranpura, Naroda, Sabarmati were among the ones whose data is hosted by https://t.co/KJlpXInjTe



Change constituency number, booth number, serial number to get anyone booth slip — Srikanth.CashlessConsumer | ஸ்‌ரீகாந்த் (@logic) December 5, 2022

Also – they have household level mobile number mapping. If you have 4 votes in your house – only one SMS gets sent and that link has all members of family.



Guess they are dedup'ing with address, but may be #UID / other data as well — Srikanth.CashlessConsumer | ஸ்‌ரீகாந்த் (@logic) December 5, 2022

Polling begins for second phase of assembly elections

Meanwhile, polling for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements on Monday.

As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties are in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections whose fate will be decided by over 2.51 crore electorates.

The Election Commission has established 26,409 polling booths and nearly 36,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used for the purpose. Around 29,000 presiding officers and over 84,000 polling officers have been deployed in 14 districts to facilitate the polls.

Prominent names who will cast their votes

The 93 poll-bound seats in the second phase are spread across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravali, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Chhota Udaipur districts.

Among prominent names who will cast their votes in the final phase in Gujarat are PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Isudan Gadhvi, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor and cricketers Irfan Pathan, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.

The Royal family of Vadodara, Congress leader and MP Shaktisinh Gohil and former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela will also cast their votes on Monday.

The results of the Gujarat Assembly election will be announced on December 8.

With inputs from ANI