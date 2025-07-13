Gujarat sees intense rainfall in over 100 talukas

Gandhinagar: In the span of 24 hours, 105 talukas across Gujarat witnessed significant rainfall, with several regions receiving heavy to very heavy showers, particularly during the night hours.

Banaskantha district was among the worst affected, recording two inches of rainfall in just two hours between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., leading to waterlogging in parts of Palanpur.

Dantiwada too received two inches during the same timeframe.

In the Bhavnagar district, Umarala and Palitana talukas each recorded three inches of rainfall in 24 hours, contributing to a rising water table in the region. In Gir Somnath, Una taluka received 2.5 inches of rain, while Dhangadhra, Gadhada, and Babra each received two inches.

Also Read Karnataka recorded highest rainfall in May in last 125 years: CM

Vallabhipur and Kaprada talukas also recorded two inches each, with numerous other talukas registering more than one inch in the past 24 hours. Between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, rainfall was recorded in 86 talukas, with Dhrangadhra (1.97 inches), Palitana (1.85 inches), Umarpada (1.22 inches), Barwala (1.1 inches), Dediapada (1.1 inches), and Sagbara (one inch) seeing notable rainfall.

Meanwhile, 79 talukas experienced lighter showers of up to one inch. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), rainfall was recorded in 101 talukas over the last 24 hours, with the highest in Talod (Sabarkantha) at two inches. Nine talukas reported over one inch, while 91 talukas received lighter rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall within the next 48 hours, particularly across Navsari, Valsad, and the Union Territories of Daman, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli.

In response to the widespread rainfall across 105 talukas, the Gujarat government has put local administrations on alert, especially in flood-prone districts like Banaskantha, Bhavnagar, and Gir Somnath.

The State Emergency Operation Centre is closely monitoring water levels in low-lying areas, and disaster response teams have been kept on standby. Quick response teams have been deployed in vulnerable zones, while district collectors have been instructed to coordinate with irrigation, revenue, and health departments to ensure preparedness. The government has also advised farmers and residents to stay updated with weather alerts as the IMD has predicted a fresh spell of heavy rain in the coming 48 hours.