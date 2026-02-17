Gujarat SIR: 74 lakh voters deleted, total count stands at 4.40 crore

Ahmedabad: The total number of voters in Gujarat now stands at 4.40 crore as per the final electoral rolls published on Tuesday, February 17, by the Election Commission (EC) following the nearly three-and-a-half months of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, officials said.

The final electoral rolls contain the names of 4,40,30,725 voters, an addition of 5.60 lakh names after the publication of the draft electoral rolls on December 19 last year, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

In the draft electoral rolls, the names of nearly 74 lakh voters were dropped, pegging the total count of electors at 4.34 crore as against the 5.08 crore earlier.

So, at 4.40 crore, there has been an addition of 5.60 lakh voters in the final electoral rolls, it added.

The objections and claims regarding the inclusion or exclusion of one’s name in the voters’ list were submitted between December 19, 2025 and January 30, 2026. Thereafter, the election officials verified the objections and disposed of them by February 10.

Chief Electoral Officer Hareet Shukla said that all the citizens of Gujarat deserve gratitude and congratulations for their unprecedented cooperation in this campaign.

The work was completed within the stipulated time through the active participation of 34 district election officers, 182 voter registration officers, 855 assistant voter registration officers, 50,963 BLOs (booth level officers) and a large number of volunteers, the release said.

Since the announcement of SIR, the work of distributing the enumeration forms to 5.08 crore voters across the state and its digitisation was done in a mission mode, with meetings organised between the BLOs and booth-level agents (BLAs) of political parties to verify the forms not returned due to various reasons, it said.

At the end of such meetings carried out in all the districts, the list of voters whose forms were not returned in each assembly constituency was published on the website of the District Election Officer and the CEO.

The draft electoral rolls published by the EC on December 19 pegged the total count of electors at 4.34 crore as against the 5.08 crore earlier. It was challenged in the Gujarat High Court by two Congress leaders, who sought directions to ensure strict compliance with the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, during the SIR process.

The petitioners alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers filed objections in bulk in Form-7 without documentary evidence and not in the manner prescribed under the Rules.

They alleged that names were deleted without serving notice or allowing affected voters to be heard.