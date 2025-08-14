Gujarat to add Bhagavad Gita verses in classes 9-12 from 2025-26, draws flak

With the state education department’s approval in place, new textbook content under the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will be introduced for the academic session 2025-2026.

Classes 9 to 12 will now learn specific verses from the Bhagavad Gita and recite them. Gita teachings that have appeared in chapters will now be added to language textbooks for the secondary classes.

The chapters will include explanatory passages, exercises, and activities for both students and teachers, with emphasis on right pronunciation while recitation.

Each chapter includes verses, interpretations, and structured activities; notably, one Class IX exercise specifically requires memorisation and recitation.

Previously, the Gujarat government had announced mandatory learning of the Bhagavad Gita in the first language for classes 9 to 12, which would be in Gujarati, Urdu, Hindi, and English.

The action has faced criticism, evidently so from education activists and the Minority Coordination Committee in Gujarat, who have asked for equal inclusion of scripts from other religions.