Now, mandatory Bhagavad Gita lessons in Gujarat school textbooks

In a major decision, the Gujarat government announced mandatory learning of the Bhagwad Gita in the first language textbooks for Classes 9 to 12.

The textbooks will now contain the Bhagavad Gita’s value-based chapters in Gujarati, Urdu, Hindi and English.

The move is part of the state’s implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, rolled out by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government.

The NEP 2020 policy introduced by the Centre focuses on incorporating ancient Indian culture, traditions, and knowledge systems in the country’s education system. The Bhagavad Gita is the most read spiritual and religious book in India among Hindus. Throughout history, non-Hindus have also looked at it for spiritualism and translated it into other languages, including Persian by Mughal prince Dara Shukoh (son of Shah Jahan).

However, the move is likely seen as yet another extension of the growing and overt influence of Hindutva policy on India’s education system. A few years ago, the then-BJP-led Karnataka government banned hijabs in schools, triggering nationwide protests and disrupting the education of Muslim girls who faced discrimination.

Interestingly, when the state government introduced the mandatory learning of the Bhagavad Gita in Gujarat schools in the Assembly, it received unanimous support from the Opposition, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, The Wire reported.

Supplementary textbook introduced

Last academic year, the Gujarat state government launched a supplementary textbook on the Bhagavad Gita for students of classes 6 to 8.

Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya maintained the move “aims to include the spiritual principles and values. “Students will feel proud and connected to the rich, diverse, ancient culture and knowledge systems and traditions of India through the teachings of ‘Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.”

The supplementary textbook on the revered scripture, which is part of the epic Mahabharata, will instil moral values among students, he added.

The textbook was launched on the occasion of Gita Jayanti, a Hindu observance marking the day the Bhagavad Gita conversation took place between Arjuna, a Pandava and warrior prince, and Lord Krishna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

Pansheriya had said the supplementary textbook will soon be sent to schools across Gujarat. “Two more parts, for students of classes 9 to 12, will be made available soon,” the minister had said then.

Currently, students recite the Bhagavad Gita in their morning prayer programme, among other activities.

The Jamiat Ulama-E-Hind (JUEH) filed a public interest litigation (PIL) at the Gujarat High Court challenging the above on the grounds of constitutional validity. The top court declined to stay the resolution and the matter is still pending.

The Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind stated that while the values and principles of Indian culture and traditional knowledge systems can certainly be included in the school curriculum, the real question is whether this should be done by prioritising the religious text of only one faith.

