Gujarat to form committee for Uniform Civil Code ahead of elections

Published: 29th October 2022 4:49 pm IST
Pavgadh, June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel at the redeveloped Shree Kalika Mata Temple, in Pavgadh on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Bhupendra Patel Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat to be held by the year-end, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state on Saturday decided to set up a committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi said the state cabinet cleared a proposal to constitute the committee during its meeting held on Saturday.

This is considered the last meeting of the Bhupendra Patel-led cabinet as the schedule for the state elections is expected to be announced next week.

“The committee will be headed by a retired high court judge and will have three to four members,” Union minister Parshottam Rupala said.

Earlier, the BJP governments in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh had announced the implementation of the UCC in their states.

