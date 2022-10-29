25 Muslim homes demolished in Delhi; women allege police brutality

It is to be noted that the residents had gone to offer Friday prayers at the time of the incident.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 29th October 2022 4:39 pm IST
25 Muslim homes demolished ibn Delhi, women allege police brutality
A woman sits amidst the rubble of her house (Photo: Twitter)

The Delhi Development Authority along with the Delhi police on October 21 reportedly demolished 25 houses in a Muslim locality.

It is to be noted that the residents had gone to offer Friday prayers at the time of the incident that occurred in the Kharak Riwara Satbari area. On October 27 a few activists visited the area and alleged that the DDA had demolished their homes.

Also Read
Delhi Police busts ISI-backed Khalistani terror module, four held

One of the activists gauging the situation stated that a few women faced police brutality during the incident. They added that the police claimed that the land belongs to a private dealer. “No survey has been conducted so far. No process was followed,” an activist, Anupradha was quoted as saying by Maktoob Media.

MS Education Academy

The police officials reportedly told the residents that they would face the wrath of the authorities, akin to that faced by Muslims in Uttar Pradesh. It is to be noted that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Kartar Singh also did not intervene on behalf of the residents.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button