Gujarat, UP, MP, Mizoram achieve 100 pc HPV vaccination coverage

Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram have achieved 100-per cent coverage of their respective identified target populations under the National HPV Vaccination Campaign, while Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Assam have crossed 90-per cent coverage, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

Karnataka has achieved more than 85-per cent coverage, while Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, Kerala, Telangana and Odisha have crossed 60-per cent coverage, it said.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded the highest number of vaccinations among the states, with more than 22 lakh adolescent girls vaccinated under the campaign.

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Overall, more than 80 lakh doses of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine have been administered since the campaign was launched in February, the ministry said.

The National HPV Vaccination Campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February. Under the campaign, 14-year-old girls are being provided voluntary and free-of-cost single-dose HPV vaccination, with parental consent, at government health facilities.

According to the Registrar General of India’s estimates for 2021, around 1.2 crore girls constitute the annual cohort of 14-year-olds expected to benefit from the initiative each year.

The ministry said the progress reflects coordinated implementation by states and Union territories, sustained community mobilisation and active engagement of district-level health teams.

States have adopted context-specific approaches to reach eligible adolescent girls through the public-health-delivery network, including in rural, urban, remote and geographically-challenging areas.

The campaign has placed strong emphasis on community engagement and credible information, with parents, healthcare providers, teachers and frontline health workers being engaged to address concerns and counter misinformation relating to HPV vaccination, the ministry said.

The programme is also leveraging India’s digital-health infrastructure through the U-WIN platform, enabling programme managers to monitor vaccination coverage at the district level, identify gaps and missed beneficiaries, and support effective planning and resource allocation.

The national campaign builds on extensive global experience with HPV vaccination. More than 800 million (80 crore) doses of HPV vaccines have been distributed globally, providing substantial real-world experience on their use and safety, the ministry said.

At present, 87 per cent of upper-middle-income countries, 78 per cent of lower-middle-income countries and 54 per cent of low-income countries have adopted HPV vaccines in their national-immunisation programmes, it said.

All vaccination sessions under the campaign are conducted under the supervision of trained medical officers at government health facilities.

These facilities are linked to 24×7 healthcare facilities for appropriate management of rare Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI).

With the campaign progressing towards its final phase, the focus remains on reaching the remaining eligible beneficiaries and ensuring that no eligible girl is left behind, the ministry said.