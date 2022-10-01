Gujarat: Will repatriate illegal money from Swiss banks, says Kejriwal

Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that those involved in corruption under the BJP government in Gujarat have parked their money in “Swiss banks” and the AAP will bring it back if it is voted to power in the state.

He also promised the construction of 20,000 mohalla clinics on the lines of Delhi across Gujarat, government-run schools in each village of the state, and also assured “free and unlimited” healthcare for all.

On the first day of his two-day visit to the state, where Assembly elections are due in December this year, Kejriwal claimed a “secret IB report” of the BJP government has suggested that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will win the elections with a huge majority.

Campaigning for AAP with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal addressed two rallies at Gandhidham town in Kutch district and in Junagadh.

Addressing a rally in Gandhidham, the AAP national convener said the new government will ensure that Narmada water reaches every corner of the Kutch district.

Kejriwal promised to provide free and unlimited healthcare, including medicines, tests, and surgeries, to all residents of Gujarat, irrespective of their financial status.

“We will build 20,000 mohalla clinics across Gujarat. Be it rich or poor, the people of Gujarat will be given free treatment. Everything will be free, be it medicines, tests or operation, even if it costs Rs 20 lakh,” said Kejriwal in Junagadh.

On the lines of Delhi, private schools in Gujarat will be audited if AAP comes to power and excess money collected by schools will be returned to the people, he said.

Attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat, Kejriwal alleged those involved in corruption under BJP have parked their illegal money in banks in Swiss banks.

“When people demand something, they (BJP government and leaders) say there is no money. Where does the money go when they collect crores and crores through various taxes? It goes into Swiss banks. Each one of them owns more than 10 bungalows. These netas have amassed enormous wealth,” said the AAP leader.

“If AAP forms a government, it will not let any minister or MLA indulge in corruption. We will bring back all the (black) money parked in Swiss banks,” said Kejriwal, adding that AAP will make electricity free by saving money through plugging corruption.

Kejriwal also claimed that a “secret IB report” of the BJP government has suggested that AAP will win the elections with a huge majority.

In Gandhidham, Kejriwal claimed students of government-run schools belonging to poor families in Delhi are securing admissions in medical and engineering courses.

“They will lift their families out of poverty after getting well-paying jobs. But in Gujarat, I have learnt the ruling BJP is shutting down government schools in Kutch,” he said.

“I promise that AAP will build government schools in every village of Gujarat after coming to power. We will also bring Narmada water to every corner of the Kutch region. Just give one chance to AAP for the sake of your children’s future,” the AAP leader said.

If voted to power, AAP will build a government-run hospital in each of the 33 districts in Gujarat to provide free and quality treatment to people.

Kejriwal said the chief minister of Gujarat and his ministers were getting 5,000 units and 4,000 units, respectively, of electricity free per month but the state government here was abusing him for promising 300 units free to common citizens.

Mann said 74 lakh families in Punjab have electricity meters in their homes, and 51 lakh of these have received electricity bills with no amount to pay, popularly called ‘zero electricity bills’.

“The Delhi government saved Rs 150 crore on the construction of a bridge and spent that money on distributing free medicines to the needy people. Is that revdi? If that is the case, then I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi who sold the papad (freebie promise) of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of citizens,” Mann added.