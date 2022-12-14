Gujarat: Woman thrashed by former sister-in-law for remarriage, 3 held

The victim remarried another man in court. This development did not go down well with her former sister-in-law.

Published: 14th December 2022 7:55 pm IST
A woman being thrashed by her dead husband's relatives for remarrying another man in court in Gujarat (Screengrab)

Two women and a man were arrested by the Babra police in Gujarat on Tuesday for assaulting and shaving the head of a woman who wished to remarry after the death of her husband.

According to a police statement, the female accused 35-year-old Pudhaben and 25-year-old Sonalben were relatives of the victim. One of them was the victim’s sister-in-law.

The victim’s husband is no more. She remarried another man in court. This development did not go down well with her former sister-in-law.

The sister-in-law questioned the victim regarding her second marriage and things escalated quickly. Soon, the sister-in-law along with her husband and another female thrashed and assaulted the victim with sticks. They even shaved off her head.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and took the victim to the hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

The three persons involved in the assault were arrested by the police and a case was registered.

