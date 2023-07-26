Gujjars protests against inclusion of upper-caste Paharis in ST list

Srinagar: Hundreds of Gujjar and Bakarwals from different parts of the country assembled in Srinagar’s press enclave in Lal chowk on the evening of Tuesday, July 25, to protest against the inclusion of upper-caste Paharis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

Gujjar leaders from Delhi, Mukhiya Gujjar and Narendra Gujjar also took part in the protest rally and extended their full support to the Gujjar and Bakarwal community of Jammu & Kashmir “I want to say to my Kashmiri Gujjars and Bakarwal brothers that they are not alone in this fight. Gujars from other parts of county will also fight with them for their rights,” Narendra said.

The protesters raised slogans demanding immediate withdrawal of the law that includes upper-caste Pahardis in ST list. “We won’t stop protesting against this law until it is rolled back and we are provided with what is rightfully ours,” said Zahed Parwaz, a social activist from Gujjar and Bakarwal community.

Later, on dozens of social activists and people from the community were detained by security forces when they tried to march towards Raj Bhawan in Srinagar.