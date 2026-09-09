Gunshots fired at Punjabi singer Ammy Virk’s convoy in Canada?

Mumbai: Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk was reportedly caught up in a shooting incident in Canada shortly after performing at a concert in Abbotsford, British Columbia, on September 5. However, his father, Kuljit Singh, has denied that the singer or his vehicle was targeted.

According to reports, a vehicle travelling on McCallum Road came under fire from occupants of a dark-coloured SUV. Around seven shots were reportedly fired before the attackers fled. Police later found an SUV engulfed in flames nearby, which investigators believe could be linked to the incident.

Initial reports claimed that Ammy Virk was travelling in the targeted vehicle along with the concert organiser. However, speaking from Patiala, his father said Ammy is safe and was not the target, claiming the gunfire was directed at the organiser’s vehicle.

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Police have also reportedly confirmed the shooting but have not disclosed the identities of those inside the vehicle or confirmed whether Ammy Virk was present, citing privacy concerns. No injuries have been reported.

The reported incident has also brought attention to Ammy Virk’s earlier comments about the security concerns faced by Punjabi artists and their families. In an interview with CNN News18, the singer-actor explained why many artists prefer to keep their families away from the public eye amid concerns over potential threats and personal disputes.

“We are in such a profession where we not only have fans but there might be some other issues too, maybe there is some enmity. Families must not suffer. For now, they can go to the market or wherever, nobody cares. If people get to know, they might be targeted. This is for their security and this is their own will as well,” the Punjabi singer said.

Ammy Virk is known for Punjabi hits such as Qismat and Darya and has also appeared in Hindi films including Bhuj: The Pride of India, 83, Bad Newz and Khel Khel Mein.