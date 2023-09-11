Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu’s paycheck and movie’s budget

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Tollywood film “Guntur Kaaram,” starring the illustrious Mahesh Babu, has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Fans are super excited for the movie as it marks Mahesh’s comeback onscreen after a long gap. We have a couple of crazy updates about the movie. Scroll down to check

Guntur Kaaram Budget

According to multiple reports, the movie, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, is now raising eyebrows with its staggering budget of Rs 200 crores promising audiences a grand cinematic spectacle.

Mahesh Babu’s Remuneration

The leading actor, Mahesh Babu is reportedly charging a whopping paycheck of Rs 78-80 crores. Yes, you read that right! This record-breaking figure reflects his enormous popularity and the industry’s recognition of his immense talent.

With the Sankranti festival in January fast approaching, the film’s crew is meticulously crafting pivotal scenes starring Mahesh Babu and co-star Meenakshii Chaudhary. Rumours are also rufe that the film’s shootings have experienced several breaks, which could potentially lead to a delay in the release date.

Let’s wait for an official confirmation from the makers.