Guntur Kaaram: Ticket prices increased; List of 1:00 am shows

Hyderabad: The upcoming movie Guntur Kaaram, starring superstar Mahesh Babu and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, is set to release on January 12th, 2024. The movie is a mass-action entertainer.

The movie has generated a lot of buzz among fans and movie lovers, and the makers have requested the Telangana government to allow them to increase ticket prices and screen special shows for the first week of the release. The government has approved their request and issued orders.

According to the order, the ticket prices have been increased by Rs 65 for single-screen theatres and Rs. 100 for multiplex theatres across the state. These revised rates will be in effect for a week, from January 12th to January 18th. The government has also granted permission for the screening of 6 shows per day in the Nizam region during the first week.

Additionally, a special show at 4 am has been sanctioned for a week in all the theatres in the state. The government has also permitted the screening of benefit shows from 1 am on the release day in 23 theatres.

Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram 1am Shows In Telangana

Nexus Mall, Kukatpally AMB Cinemas, Gachibowli Brahmaramba Theatre, Kukatpally Mallikarjuna Theatre, Kukatpally Arjun Theatre, Kukatpally Viswanath Theatre, Kukatpally Gokul Theatre, Erragadda Sudharsan 35MM, RTC X Roads Rajadhani Deluxe, Dilshuknagar Sriramulu Theatre, Moosapet Sri Sai Ram Theatre, Malkajgiri Prasads multiplex, Necklace Road Sriprema Theatre, Tukkuguda SVC Tirumala Theatre, Khammam Vinoda Theatre, Khammam Mamata Theatre, Karimnagar Nataraj Theatre, Nalgonda SVC Vijaya Theatre, Nizamabad VenkateswaraTheatre, Mahaboobnagar Srinivasa Theatre, Mahaboobnagar Radhika Theatre, Warangal Amrutha Theatre, Hanumakonda SVC Multiplex, Gadwel

The Telangana state government has instructed all the district collectors, licensing authorities, and police commissioners to ensure necessary compliance with these permissions and to maintain law and order during the screening of the movie.

The movie has already created a record by having 41 shows on the opening day at Prasads Multiplex Theatre in Hyderabad, which is unprecedented for any movie in the history of Telugu cinema.

Burripalem Bullodu has already kicked off the game even before the release! 🔥🔥 #GunturKaaram is taking over #PrasadsMultiplex with an unprecedented 41 shows on Day 1 💥💥



This is just not a Track Record…this is an 𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝 ❤️‍🔥



Book your tickets now… pic.twitter.com/hGpzp6cVdY — Prasads Multiplex (@PrasadsCinemas) January 10, 2024

Guntur Kaaram is expected to be a blockbuster hit and a treat for the fans of Mahesh Babu. The movie also features Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, and Brahmanandam in important roles. The music for the movie is composed by SS Thaman.