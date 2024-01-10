Guntur Kaaram: Ticket prices increased; List of 1:00 am shows

Hyderabad: The upcoming movie Guntur Kaaram, starring superstar Mahesh Babu and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, is set to release on January 12th, 2024. The movie is a mass-action entertainer.
The movie has generated a lot of buzz among fans and movie lovers, and the makers have requested the Telangana government to allow them to increase ticket prices and screen special shows for the first week of the release. The government has approved their request and issued orders.
According to the order, the ticket prices have been increased by Rs 65 for single-screen theatres and Rs. 100 for multiplex theatres across the state. These revised rates will be in effect for a week, from January 12th to January 18th. The government has also granted permission for the screening of 6 shows per day in the Nizam region during the first week.
Additionally, a special show at 4 am has been sanctioned for a week in all the theatres in the state. The government has also permitted the screening of benefit shows from 1 am on the release day in 23 theatres.
Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram 1am Shows In Telangana
- Nexus Mall, Kukatpally
- AMB Cinemas, Gachibowli
- Brahmaramba Theatre, Kukatpally
- Mallikarjuna Theatre, Kukatpally
- Arjun Theatre, Kukatpally
- Viswanath Theatre, Kukatpally
- Gokul Theatre, Erragadda
- Sudharsan 35MM, RTC X Roads
- Rajadhani Deluxe, Dilshuknagar
- Sriramulu Theatre, Moosapet
- Sri Sai Ram Theatre, Malkajgiri
- Prasads multiplex, Necklace Road
- Sriprema Theatre, Tukkuguda
- SVC Tirumala Theatre, Khammam
- Vinoda Theatre, Khammam
- Mamata Theatre, Karimnagar
- Nataraj Theatre, Nalgonda
- SVC Vijaya Theatre, Nizamabad
- VenkateswaraTheatre, Mahaboobnagar
- Srinivasa Theatre, Mahaboobnagar
- Radhika Theatre, Warangal
- Amrutha Theatre, Hanumakonda
- SVC Multiplex, Gadwel
The Telangana state government has instructed all the district collectors, licensing authorities, and police commissioners to ensure necessary compliance with these permissions and to maintain law and order during the screening of the movie.
The movie has already created a record by having 41 shows on the opening day at Prasads Multiplex Theatre in Hyderabad, which is unprecedented for any movie in the history of Telugu cinema.
Guntur Kaaram is expected to be a blockbuster hit and a treat for the fans of Mahesh Babu. The movie also features Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, and Brahmanandam in important roles. The music for the movie is composed by SS Thaman.