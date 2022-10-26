Andhra Pradesh: Woman dies by suicide over husband’s affair in Guntur

Hyderabad: A married woman died by suicide in Navulur within the city limits of the Guntur district on Monday.

According to the details given by rural police, Burla Chandramma, 40 of Navulur was married to Vasant Kumar and the couple has two children. Vasant Kumar has been in close contact with a local woman for the past few years. He received a message from her on Sunday evening, which disturbed Chandramma following which she got into an argument with her husband.

The dispute ended when the husband said that he would maintain his distance from the woman. However, Chandramma, who was upset, went into the bathroom at 3 am in the morning on Monday and tried consuming acid. The family members rushed her to the hospital immediately where she died the same day.

A case has been booked by the rural police and an investigation is underway.