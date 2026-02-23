Gurugram beats Mumbai in ultra luxury home sale in 2025: Report

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd February 2026 2:39 pm IST
New Delhi: Sales of luxury homes, costing Rs 10 crore and more, in Gurugram rose 80 per cent last year to Rs 24,120 crore on higher volumes coupled with price rise, according to a report.

Real estate consultant India Sotheby’s International Realty (ISIR) and data analytics firm CRE Matrix on Monday, February 23, released a report on Gurugram’s primary (first sale) luxury housing market and highlighted that the IT city, located in Delhi-NCR, has beaten Mumbai in sales of homes priced Rs 10 crore and above in value terms.

As per the data, the sales of luxury homes, prices Rs 10 crore and above, jumped nearly 3 times to 1,494 units in Gurugram during the last calendar year from 519 units in the preceding year.

In value terms, the sales increased to Rs 24,120 crore last year from Rs 13,384 crore in 2024.

“While Mumbai has traditionally held the crown for being the most expensive real estate market, Gurugram in Delhi-NCR, outpaced Mumbai in total sales value for luxury homes priced at Rs 10 crore and above during 2025,” the report said.

Tina Talwar, Area Director, India Sotheby’s International Realty, said, “What is particularly notable is that this growth is no longer confined to legacy addresses. Emerging micro-markets such as Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Road, and Golf Course Extension Road are collectively driving a structural expansion supported by infrastructure upgrades, superior product launches, and enhanced connectivity.”

Abhishek Kiran Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of CRE Matrix said the nearly ten-fold growth in the luxury segment over the past two years underscores sustained buyer confidence, strong capital inflows, and the expanding base of high-net-worth individuals.

