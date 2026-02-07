Telangana rolls out luxury eco-tourism camp at Ananthagiri Hills

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Development Corporation has launched “The Breeze,” a curated eco-tourism experience at Ananthagiri Hills, offering visitors a managed forest stay that combines conservation with comfort.

The initiative, designed to provide a safe wilderness experience, features luxury tents nestled in Ananthagiri Hills. The fully guided program operates with limited capacity to maintain ecological balance.

The experience includes guided birding sessions, nature trails, a regulated safari and visits to sunrise and sunset viewpoints, a press release said.

Ananthagiri Hills are known for rich biodiversity and the guided birding sessions introduce participants to native and migratory bird species. The early morning safari, adhering to eco-tourism guidelines, allows visitors to observe wildlife with minimal disturbance.

Also Read Ananthagiri Hills trip: A perfect Monsoon getaway near Hyderabad

The grasslands of Ananthagiri Hills, emerging as a unique ecological attraction, support rich avian diversity and provide excellent birding and photography opportunities. These open landscapes sustain resident and migratory species within a scenic natural setting.

The initiative also promotes local employment by engaging youth and tribal communities in operational roles, ranging from hospitality and trekking support to field coordination and maintenance services. This strengthens community ownership while ensuring conservation and livelihood go hand-in-hand, the release said.

Through Deccan Woods and Trails, the Telangana Forest Development Corporation aims to promote sustainable tourism practices while creating awareness about forest conservation.

The corporation said the initiative represents regulated eco-tourism that balances visitor experience with conservation priorities, offering citizens a chance to explore Ananthagiri Hills through a professionally managed program, the release added.