Ananthagiri Hills trip: A perfect Monsoon getaway near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Imagine enjoying quality time with your friends and family under clear skies, with birds serenading you in the perfect monsoon weather. It sounds like a dream, especially for those used to the hustle and bustle of urban life. But in Telangana’s Ananthagiri Hills, this dream becomes a reality. This place promises an unforgettable experience, offering a serene escape from the city’s chaos.

Discover Ananthagiri Hills

Nestled at an altitude of 1,168 meters in the Ranga Reddy district, near Vikarabad, and just 80 kilometers from Hyderabad, Ananthagiri Hills is a paradise for nature lovers. Known for its lush forests, coffee plantations, and ancient caves, this destination is perfect for honeymooners and family vacationers alike.

Anantagiri hills Vikarabad & kothapally reservoir pic.twitter.com/PHHN8253LC — P.N.RUTHVIK (@PNRUTHVIK) August 2, 2020

Must-Visit Spots in Ananthagiri Hills

Trekking and Nature Walks: The hills offer some of the best trekking routes, perfect for adventure enthusiasts. The trails wind through dense forests, offering breathtaking views and a chance to connect with nature.

Historic Temples: Explore the ancient temples scattered throughout the hills. These sacred sites offer a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Camping and Boating: Enjoy a night under the stars with camping opportunities or take a relaxing boat ride on the serene lakes.

Musi River: Visit the Musi River, the lifeline of the region. It’s a sacred river that adds to the tranquil ambiance of Ananthagiri Hills.

The Best Time to Visit: Monsoon Magic

Monsoon season transforms Ananthagiri Hills into a lush green paradise. The rains rejuvenate the forests, making the landscape even more picturesque. It’s the ideal time to visit and experience the beauty of this region in its full glory.

How Can You Travel from Hyderabad to Ananthagiri Hills

By Rail: There are several trains from Hyderabad station to Vikarabad which is near to Anantagiri like 3 to 5km. You will get cabs, autos, etc from Vikarabad railway station to Anantagiri.

By Road: If you prefer the flexibility of stopping to take in the sights along the way, consider traveling by bike. The ride from Hyderabad to Ananthagiri Hills is an adventure in itself, with picturesque views and pleasant weather enhancing the experience. For those traveling with family or in larger groups, hiring a cab or taking a bus is a convenient and comfortable option. The well-maintained roads ensure a smooth journey, allowing you to relax and enjoy the scenic beauty of the route.

Whether you’re seeking adventure, tranquility, or a blend of both, Ananthagiri Hills in the monsoon season is the perfect getaway. Plan your trip now and immerse yourself in the natural beauty and peaceful ambiance of this hidden gem in Telangana.