Gurugram: Cab drivers jailed for 5 years for robbing man of Rs 1,500

Gurugram: Two cab drivers were sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for robbing a man in their cab, officials said on Thursday.

District and Sessions Judge S P Singh on Wednesday sentenced the two men, and also imposed on them a fine of Rs 2,000 each, with a rider that said if they fail to pay the fine their imprisonment will be increased by six months.

According to the police file, the two men were booked for robbery on June 17 last year at Sohna City Police Station.

The convicts had robbed a man, one Ravi Kant, of Rs 1,500 and his debit card offering him a lift in their car.

When police accosted the cab, the driver ran away leaving the car behind, inside which Ravi Kant lay tied with a rope.

Police soon nabbed the two men, Shamun and Junaid, and sent them to judicial custody.