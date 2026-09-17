Gurugram: Gurugram hit-and-run accused Kalyan Singh Bainsla was allegedly returning from a club on Sunday, September 13, with his friends when he was caught on video ramming into Shivani Chauhan alias Sia’s bike.

Bainsla’s cousin, Lovneesh, also arrested, was sitting in the passenger seat of a white Maruti Ciaz and reportedly instigated him to chase Sia, The Times of India reported, citing sources. Lovneesh had also allegedly used abusive language against Sia.

Describing the case as a “murder bid,” Gurugram Police constituted a five-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the hit-and-run. It is headed by the Additional Commissioner of Police, Crimes and Women Department, and includes the Station House Officer of the Sector 56 Police Station, the Crime In-charge of Sonha Crime Branch and two other officers.

Bainsla, 33, was arrested in Rajasthan’s Dausa on Tuesday, September 14, after police took cognisance of the viral video of the incident. The clip showed a Ciaz ramming into Sia’s Aprilia RS 457, causing her to lose her balance and fall on the road.

“He caused the collision deliberately from the side. He had an intention to kill her,” said Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East.

Accused arrested from Rajasthan

Kumar said the charge was added based on evidence and not media pressure. Bainsla had disappeared after giving an interview, the police said, following the public outrage over Sia’s video alleging he followed and deliberately hit her bike.

Authorities said the accused crossed the Gurugram border and entered Rajasthan with his cousin Lovneesh. “It’s fortunate that she did not suffer any fatal injury. Only because she was wearing safety gear,” Kumar said.

Binsla had switched off his mobile phone and absconded following the interview, in which he firmly rejected Sia’s allegations, even claiming that he was not aware that the biker was a woman.

The arrest had followed a suo motu case at the Sector 56 Police Station as there was no formal complaint from the victim. After Bainsla was arrested, the biker joined the police investigation and based on her complaint, police added Section 109 (attempt to murder), Section 78 (physical and digital stalking) and Section 79 (acts against the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to the FIR.

Sia, in her Instagram video, had alleged that Bainsla and the others inside the car appeared drunk and were following her even driving close to her bike.