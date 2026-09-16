Gurugram hit-and-run case: Biker says Bainsla’s arrest not enough

Gurugram: Biker Shivani Chauhan, alias Sia, the victim of an on-camera hit-and-run in Gurugram, said the arrest of accused Kalyan Bainsla was not enough and demanded strict action against him and others who were allegedly present in the car at the time of the incident, as an attempt was made on her life.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday night after recording her statement in the district court, Chauhan also hit back at comments made by Bainsla’s cousin Kamal, who claimed that she was playing the victim card.

The 27-year-old biker further said that if Bainsla secures bail in three days, it cannot be considered strict action.

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“There were two other people in the car. They should be arrested as well. They must be punished. If they aren’t, such incidents will continue to happen,” she said.

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Bainsla, 33, and his cousin Lavneesh, 34, who was in the car with him, were arrested on Tuesday by Gurugram police from Rajgarh in Rajasthan, a short distance from Gurugram, following a two-day search.

Earlier, Kamal told PTI Videos that his cousin Bainsla was innocent.

“The girl is playing the victim card. Kalyan is innocent. They are influencing people to ride bikes at high speed”, he said.

Responding to Kamal’s remarks, Chauhan said, “His followers are saying that I am playing the victim card and doing all this for the sake of followers.”

“I contested the municipal election from Kalkaji, Delhi, in 2022. I was the youngest candidate. Everyone in Delhi knows me. After the incident, I didn’t want to reveal my identity, but now it has been revealed. I will stand firm for myself. I don’t care what their followers are saying. Their mentality is simply flawed,” she said.

Chauhan said that she told the court about the incident, that an attempt was made on her life and how she could have even died.

“I have requested that strict action be taken in this case. I have sustained some injuries, and the doctors have advised me to undergo an MRI and X-rays,” she said.

After his arrest, Bainsla tried to escape custody on the pretext of urinating, but he fell and got hurt, police said. He was given first aid at a hospital.

Both accused were produced in the city court, a senior police officer said.

Bainsla was accused of grazing Chauhan, who was riding an Aprilia RS 457, at speed in his Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, coming from behind on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road.

The police impounded the car, registered in the name of an acquaintance, and also arrested Bainsla’s cousin, Lovneesh, who was with him in the car at the time of the incident. Addressing the media here, Gurugram DCP (East) Sandeep Kumar said the victim claimed that Bainsla hurled a slur at her before the incident and tried to kill her.

“It can be clearly seen that he deliberately hit (the biker) from the side after an argument … the intent was to kill the victim. The victim has also told the police that the intention was to kill her,” he said.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj said he was booked under an attempt-to-murder charge after a scrutiny of Instagram videos and CCTV footage.

Earlier, after giving an interview to the media, Bainsla switched off his mobile phone and absconded. Three teams constituted to track him nabbed him in Rajasthan.

According to the police, on September 14, a female biker shared a video on Instagram showing that she had been struck by a car on Golf Course Road the previous morning.

The Gurugram Police tried to contact the victim, but as there was no formal complaint, it filed a suo motu case at the Sector-56 Police Station, the officer said.

Following Bainsla’s arrest, the biker joined the police investigation. On her complaint, the police added Section 109 (attempt to murder), Section 78 (physical and digital stalking), and Section 79 (acts against the modesty of a woman) of the BNS to the FIR.