Gurugram Police arrests man from Visakhapatnam in case of cyber fraud

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police has arrested an accused in Rs 1 crore cyber fraud case from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh who had transferred money from a company in a fake bank account after hacking into the e-mail ID.

The police have recovered a mobile phone and 2 SIM cards from his possession and also frozen the fake account of the accused.

According to the police, on March 27 a complaint was received at cyber crime, east police station and the complainant alleged that a person hacked into the e-mail ID of his company and transferred Rs 87,17,714 by his company employee to an account with Kotak Mahindra Bank in the name of investment.

Also Read 29 firms file bids for Vizag Steel Plant, Telangana stays away

An FIR was registered and the probe was initiated.

A team led by Cyber police station head inspector Jasveer finally nabbed the accused, identified as Manohar Appam, from Visakhapatnam.

“The accused got the money transferred in a fake bank account after hacking into the e-mail ID but now he is in police custody. We will take him on remand after produced him before a city court on Friday,” said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP, Cyber.