Gurukul degree colleges to get UGC pay scale, SC students laptops

The nine additional CoEs will prepare students from Class 9 for national examinations such as NEET and JEE.

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Officials and educators in a meeting discussing Gurukul degree colleges and UGC pay scale.
The third Board of Governors meeting of TGSWREIS, chaired by Social Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, on Wednesday, June 24.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gurukul Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) board on Wednesday, June 24, approved UGC pay scales for degree college faculty, nine new Centres of Excellence (CoE) for competitive exam coaching and laptops for SC students pursuing higher education abroad.

The decisions were taken at the third Board of Governors meeting of TGSWREIS, chaired by Social Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad.

Key decisions

The nine additional CoEs will prepare students from Class 9 for national examinations such as NEET and JEE. The board also approved artificial intelligence (AI) courses at the degree level and gave in-principle clearance for a pharmacy college under TGSWREIS in Hyderabad.

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A committee will be set up to pursue NAAC accreditation for degree colleges, and a separate administrative division will be created to manage them.

On the student welfare front, the board approved a “Phone Mitra” facility for residential students to call their parents on holidays, and a common menu across all gurukul hostels to improve nutrition standards.

Arts and craft teachers are to be upgraded to Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) status, and part-time teachers will receive higher honoraria. The board also resolved to take up with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy the construction of permanent buildings for 133 institutions currently operating from rented premises.

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Speaking at the meeting, Laxman Kumar said the government’s goal was to provide world-class education to children from marginalised communities in line with the ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar.

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