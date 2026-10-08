Gutka stains at pheni units, TG SAFE suspends 5 licences

Around 1,950 kg of pheni worth Rs 2.3 lakh was seized over labelling violations and suspicion of quality.

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Man preparing traditional Indian snack in a street food setting with large trays of dough.
TG SAFE raids pheni units ahead of Dasara

Hyderabad: Ahead of Dasara, Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) on Thursday, October 8, conducted raids at 12 manufacturing and retail outlets selling pheni and khara and suspended Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licenses of five establishments.

Inspections were conducted at Attapur, Jiyaguda, Charminar, Begum Bazar, Moosarambagh and Badangpet.

Around 1,950 kg of pheni worth Rs 2.3 lakh was seized over labelling violations and suspicion of quality. Twelve samples were lifted for testing for adulteration.

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Officials noted violations like food articles being exposed to dust and flies, poor personal hygiene among workers, greasy and unhygienic manufacturing areas, gutka and pan masala stains on walls and housefly infestations.

Oil was allegedly being used repeatedly for frying, drains were left open without proper covers and food articles had been contaminated with extraneous matter like gutka and pan masala packets.

Officials also flagged improper documentation and storage practices. One establishment was found carrying out manufacturing activities under a retail licence.

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Anjani Foods and Peni Works in Jiyaguda were ordered to stop operations after they were found operating without an FSSAI licence and under unhygienic conditions. Show cause notices were issued to six establishments.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:

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