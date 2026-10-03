Guwahati nightclub bouncers strip, assault woman, 2 held

Guwahati: A woman was allegedly stripped and assaulted by bouncers of the club in Assam’s Guwahati, with both male and female bouncers involved.

The incident reportedly occurred at The Locals Cafe and Lounge in the Khanapara area late Thursday night.

She was pushed to the ground before being stripped and assaulted inside the establishment. Several men can also be seen standing around her.

According to a security guard working at the building that houses the club, the woman had hit a female bouncer with a beer bottle inside the club. The identity of the woman has not been ascertained so far, as she has not come forward yet.

Two persons, including the manager of a nightclub, were arrested on Saturday after a woman was “partially stripped and assaulted” by bouncers of the club in Assam’s Guwahati a day ago, police said.

Police lodge suo motu case

The arrests were made after the police registered a case suo motu on Friday night. “The manager and an event manager at the nightclub have been arrested in connection with the case,” Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta told PTI.

“The incident occurred at around 1.30-2 am on Friday, and a purported video of it surfaced on social media later. We collected CCTV footage and other details for investigation,” he said.

The identity of the woman has not been ascertained so far, as she has not come forward yet.

“Investigations are on, and we can share more details later,” the DCP East said.

(With PTI inputs)