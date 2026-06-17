GV Prakash helps patient with Rs 50K despite past scam

Hyderabad: Music composer and actor GV Prakash Kumar is once again winning hearts on social media. The Kollywood star donated Rs 50,000 to support the urgent medical treatment of a patient in Coimbatore.

The help came after an X user named Phoenix shared hospital bills online and requested financial support for a friend who was undergoing treatment at PSG Hospitals, Coimbatore. After noticing the appeal, GV Prakash responded quickly and transferred the amount through UPI.

GV Prakash Responds To Medical Appeal

GV Prakash also shared the transaction screenshot on social media and wrote that it was a small help from his side. His message also showed that he hoped the appeal was genuine.

This line caught the attention of many people because GV Prakash had faced a fraud experience in the past. Earlier, he had helped a person online after an emotional request, but later found that the claim was fake.

Even after such a bad experience, GV Prakash did not stop helping people. This is the main reason why fans are praising him now.

Many social media users called him a real-life hero. They appreciated his courage to help someone in need, even after being cheated earlier. Fans said that his gesture proves that humanity still exists.

Questions Raised Over Verification

While most people praised GV Prakash, a few users also raised questions about the hospital documents and verification. Some asked whether the medical request was properly checked before the donation.

The person who asked for help later said that more documents could be provided if needed. They also said that direct hospital verification could be arranged.

GV Prakash Latest Movies

On the work front, GV Prakash continues to stay busy as both an actor and music composer. He is working on several Tamil and Telugu projects. Reports also say that he is composing music for Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming multistarrer with Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram.