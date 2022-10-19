Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC gives ‘last chance’ to ASI to file reply

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has granted a ‘last chance’ to the Director General of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to comply with its earlier order and file a reply (counter-affidavit) in response to the petition filed by Varanasi’s Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM) – the Gyanvapi mosque management committee – in the Gyanvapi case by the next date of hearing on October 31.

The permission was granted by the court subject to payment of Rs 10,000 in the Legal Services Committee, Allahabad. The amount must be deposited on or before the next date of listing, which is fixed as October 31, the High Court added.

Hearing a petition filed by the AIM, Justice Prakash Padia observed, “Today (on Tuesday), when the matter is taken up, a request was moved on behalf of the Additional Solicitor General of India (ASGI) assisted by the counsel for the ASI to grant at least six weeks’ further time to file a counter-affidavit.”

Hence, the High Court, while granting further time to file the counter-affidavit, observed, “Since the civil suit pending before the civil court, Varanasi is of the year 1991, in the interest of justice, as the last opportunity, ten days’ further time is granted to file counter-affidavit subject to payment of Rs 10,000 in the Legal Services Committee, Allahabad. The aforesaid amount will be deposited on or before the next date of listing.”