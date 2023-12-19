Gyanvapi case: Mosque committee’s plea against ‘temple restoration’ suit dismissed

The court directed a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque site.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 19th December 2023 11:18 am IST
AIMC asks DM to stop ASI survey of Gyanvapi Mosque
Gyanvapi mosque (File Photo)

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed all five suits challenging the maintainability of a civil suit pending before a Varanasi court seeking restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque exists.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Pronouncing the judgment, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal said the suit filed in 1991 before a Varanasi court is maintainable and not barred by the Places of Religious Worship Act, 1991.

The court directed a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque site.

MS Education Academy

The petitions filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board had also challenged a Varanasi court order of April 8, 2021 to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Also Read
ASI submits survey report on Gyanvapi mosque, court reserves verdict

The AIMC, which looks after the management of Gyanvapi mosque located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple at Varanasi, has challenged the maintainability of a suit filed before a Varanasi court, wherein the Hindu petitioners have sought restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque presently exists.

According to Hindu side plaintiff, the mosque is a part of the temple.

The primary contention of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee and the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board was that the suit is prohibited by the Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, which restricts altering the character of a religious places as it existed on August 15, 1947.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 19th December 2023 11:18 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button