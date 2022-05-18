Gyanvapi Mosque: Asaduddin Owaisi trying to provoke a community, says BJP leader

New Delhi: Slamming AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his opposition to the survey at Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha spokesperson Syed Yaser Jilani on Tuesday said Owaisi is trying to “provoke a section and playing the victim card”.

Speaking to ANI, Jilani said, “Asaduddin Owaisi is doing the work of devils. Owaisi is known for opposing whatever work is done according to the Constitution of India. He talks about Article 6 of the 1991 Act. But, he does not discuss Article 4, which is for worship. Asaduddin Owaisi’s only job is to obstruct any good work in every way.”

Jilani said that the facts should be produced before the court.

“Let people know what facts come out. Do you (Owaisi) have faith in the Constitution of India or not? If you have faith, you should wait. But, Asaduddin Owaisi is constantly trying to provoke a section, a community, intimidating people, playing the victim card,” stated Jilani.

Asked about the claims of finding a Shivling in the Gyanvapi Masjid premises, Jilani said, “The people of India trust the court. I believe that the survey report will be given due consideration by the court. Whoever is on the other side, also has the right to move to the Supreme Court. Our Constitution has given everyone the same power.”

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday termed the Varanasi court’s order on the Kashi-Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque issue as wrong, unfair and illegal.

Earlier on Monday, the Varanasi court directed the district administration to seal the spot of the survey inside the complex where allegedly ‘Shivling’ has been found by the surveying team.

As the third day of the court-ordered videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi concluded on Monday, the Hindu petitioner in the case, Sohan Lal Arya claimed that the committee found a Shivling at the complex.

Arya, who accompanied the court commission for the mosque survey, said that they have found “conclusive evidence”.

The survey was conducted in accordance with the Varanasi Civil Court’s order to continue the survey despite objections from the mosque authorities.

After the conclusion of the survey, the Varanasi court ordered the District Magistrate of Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma, “to seal the area where the Shivling was found and to bar people from going to the place.”

In its order, the court said that the DM, police commissioner and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandant Varanasi will be responsible for the security of the sealed area.

However, the matter is sub judice to Supreme Court, from where the final decision is yet to come.