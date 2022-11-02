Gyanvapi mosque committee files objection demanding survey of tahkhanas

Varanasi: The Gyanvapi mosque management committee on Wednesday filed its objection to the Hindu side’s demand for the survey of two underground places (tahkhana) on the mosque premises.

The lawyers of the Hindu side sought time for filing their counter-objection, following which the court of district judge A K Vishvesha fixed November 11 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

District government counsel Mahendra Pandey said the Hindu side had demanded a survey by opening the locks of the closed cellars on the Gyanvapi campus.

On this, the lawyers of the masjid committee presented their objection before the court Wednesday and the other side sought time for filing counter objection, he said.

Joint Secretary of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee S M Yasin said their lawyer in the objection cited the Supreme Court order that no change should be done in the existing masjid complex area.

As such survey of the tahkhana by opening locks of the closed cellars would be violation of the apex court order, he said.

Lawyer of Rakhi Singh, a plaintiff of the Hindu side, had given an application before the court seeking protection of the idol of Lakshmi-Ganesh found in the Gyanvapi complex.

To this, the lawyers of the mosque panel have sought time from the court to present their objection.

During hearing Wednesday, judge Vishwesh said that in future not more than one-week time would be given in the case to any side.

He told all sides in the case that the court would not allow to run this case as a “luxurious suit”.

He further observed that time of the court is valuable which everybody should properly utilise.

On May 17, the lawyers of the Hindu side had submitted an application before the court and demanded a survey of the two closed underground places.

The court had given time to the Muslim side to file any objection to it.

During the last hearing of the court on October 21, the mosque committee had sought more time to present its objection.

The court had then imposed a fine of Rs 100 on the mosque panel for not filing its objection on time.