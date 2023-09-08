Gyanvapi mosque: Varanasi court grants 8 more weeks to ASI to complete survey

The survey began after the Allahabad High Court upheld a Varanasi district court order and ruled that the step is "necessary in the interest of justice" and will benefit both the Hindu and Muslim sides.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th September 2023 3:47 pm IST
Gyanvapi mosque (File Photo)

Varanasi: A Varanasi court on Friday granted additional time of eight weeks to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex and submit its report.

District Judge A K Vishvesh dismissed the mosque management committee’s objection and provided the additional time to the ASI, government counsel Rajesh Mishra said.

The ASI is carrying out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, next to Kashi Vishwanath temple here, to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

