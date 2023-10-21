Gyanvapi row: Court junks plea to include ‘wazookhana’ in ASI survey

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st October 2023 9:45 pm IST
AIMC asks DM to stop ASI survey of Gyanvapi Mosque
Gyanvapi mosque (File Photo)

A Varanasi court on Saturday rejected a plea seeking the inclusion of the “wazookhana” in an ongoing ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex here.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

“Rejecting the petition, District Judge A K Vishvesh said the area duly protected under the Supreme Court’s orders should not be subjected to the survey because it may amount to a violation of the court’s orders,” District Government Counsel Rajesh Mishra said.

The plea was filed by Rakhi Singh, one of the petitioners in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case. The district court concluded the hearing in the matter and reserved its order on October 19.

MS Education Academy

At present, the “wazookhana” (a small reservoir for Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions), where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a “Shivling” exists, is not part of the survey being conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) due to a Supreme Court order protecting that spot in the complex.

During the hearing in the wazookhana case on Thursday, the Hindu side’s lawyer, Madan Mohan Yadav, contended that without the survey of the wazookhana, the truth of the Gyanvapi complex could not be revealed.

Objecting to it, the mosque management committee told the court that the area of the wazookhana was sealed on the Supreme Court’s orders and accused the Hindu side of making such a demand to put the matter on hold.

The ASI is carrying out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple here to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing temple.

The ASI survey began in July after the Allahabad High Court upheld a Varanasi district court order and ruled that the step is “necessary in the interest of justice” and will benefit both the Hindu and Muslim sides.

The mosque committee had also moved the Supreme Court against the high court’s order. The apex court on August 4 refused to stay the high court’s order on the ASI survey.

In its order, the top court, however, asked the ASI not to carry out any invasive act during the survey.

The ASI has been granted time till November 6 to complete the survey.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st October 2023 9:45 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button