Gyanvapi row: SC to hear plea seeking worship of shivling on July 21

The Supreme Court of India will hear the plea to allow the worship of ‘shivling’ claimed to be found in the premises of Gyanvapi Mosque on July 21.

The writ petition is filed under Article 32 of the Constitution. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said that the petition filed by the Anjuman Intezemia Masjid Committee (which manages the Gyanvapi mosque at Varanasi) challenging the commission survey ordered by the Varanasi Civil Court is also listed on July 21.

“This is a petition to allow darshan and pooja for the ‘shivling’ which has been found in the complex. The petition filed by the masjid committee challenging the survey is also scheduled for July 21. Please list it along with that matter,” Jain submitted.