Gyanvapi row: SC to hear plea seeking worship of shivling on July 21

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th July 2022 2:10 pm IST
Gyanvapi hearing: Varanasi judge transferred to Bareilly
Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: Twitter)

The Supreme Court of India will hear the plea to allow the worship of ‘shivling’ claimed to be found in the premises of Gyanvapi Mosque on July 21.

The writ petition is filed under Article 32 of the Constitution. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said that the petition filed by the Anjuman Intezemia Masjid Committee (which manages the Gyanvapi mosque at Varanasi) challenging the commission survey ordered by the Varanasi Civil Court is also listed on July 21.

Also Read
Gyanvapi row: Muslim side completes arguments on maintainability of case

“This is a petition to allow darshan and pooja for the ‘shivling’ which has been found in the complex. The petition filed by the masjid committee challenging the survey is also scheduled for July 21. Please list it along with that matter,” Jain submitted.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button