Gyanvapi survey: Muslim side threatens boycott over ‘rumours’

Varanasi: The Archaeological Survey of India resumed the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque here on the third day on Sunday to determine if the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure, even as the Muslim side warned they would boycott the entire exercise if “rumours” are spread that Hindu religious symbols and objects have been found.

Government counsel Rajesh Mishra said that on Sunday the survey work began at around 8.00 am and will continue till 5.00 pm.

Sudhir Tripathi, one of the advocates representing the Hindu side, said on Saturday that Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) and other techniques and machines were used for the survey work on Saturday.

The Hindu side is satisfied with the survey work so far, he said.

Syed Mohammad Yasin, the Joint Secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Committee, which manages the mosque, said on Sunday the Muslim side and its advocates participated in the survey on Sunday for second day.

The Muslim side did not participate in the survey on Friday.

He alleged that a section of media on Saturday spread “rumours” that during the survey of the ‘tahkhaanaa’ (basement) on that day, idols, ‘trishul’ and ‘kalash’ were found.

“If such acts are not contained, the Muslim side will once again boycott the survey work,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order on the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, an exercise that the Muslim side says will “reopen wounds of the past”.

The bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, asked the ASI not to carry out any invasive act during the survey.