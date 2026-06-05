H-FAST raids bakery in Attapur, one arrested for unhygienic food

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) on Wednesday, June 3, raided a bakery at Attapur and arrested one person for selling unhygienic food.

The accused was identified as 45-year-old Mohammed Ahmed, who was handed over to Circle 20 officials for further investigation. Videos shared on social media showed ingredients stored in an unhygienic place inside the bakery.

llegal Bust of Unhygienic Bakery Unit



H-FAST conducted a raid in Attapur and busted an illegal bakery operating under unhygienic conditions. One accused, Mohd Ahmed (45), was apprehended and handed over to Circle-20 officials for further action. pic.twitter.com/VHyVK1TPEo — Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (@HFastHCP) June 5, 2026

Some sweets like Gulab Jamun were found to be expired. Speaking to Siasat.com, H-FAST Sub-Inspector Krishnaiah said that Ahmed was operating the bakery in unhygienic conditions and was handed over to the food safety department for necessary action.

Chocolate store raids

On Thursday, June 4, H-FAST raided a chocolate store at Old Mallepally and seized over 200 kg of unsafe chocolates.

Konda Karthik was arrested for manufacturing, repacking, and marketing chocolate products in violation of food safety regulations.

Also Read H-FAST seizes 200 kg of unsafe chocolates in Hyderabad

Violations included usage of colouring agents and powders for preparing the chocolates and a lack of manufacturing dates, batch numbers, expiry dates, and best-before dates on labels.

Officials also found that flavours and essences had been kept well beyond their expiry dates and were being used in the preparation of the chocolates.

Products were being packed and marketed using details of the old Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license, despite possessing a different license for manufacturing activities.

In addition, the unit had not been maintaining pest control records or medical fitness certificates for the staff.

Police seized 200 kg of caramel chocolates, 20 kg of chocolate balls, 30 kg of chocolate sticks, 40 kg of marshmallows, 32 pieces of cranberry chocolates, 22 pieces of pan chocolates, 18 pieces of cashew chocolates and machinery.

The accused has been handed over to the Habeebnagar police station and a case has been registered under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 275 (sale of noxious food or drink) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).