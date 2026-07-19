H-FAST raids namkeen, ice cream units in Hyderabad, six held

The establishments were found preparing and storing food under unhygienic conditions, reusing unfit cooking oil and using artificial colours.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
H-FAST raids namkeen, ice cream units in Hyderabad, six held
H-FAST raids namkeen, ice cream units in Hyderabad, six held

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) raided several food manufacturing units on Friday, July 17, and arrested six people over food safety violations.

An edible oil and basmati rice repacking unit, KOP Apro Tech Limited, was raided in Bahadurpura, and an ice cream manufacturing unit called Snazzy Ice Cream was raided in Kishan Bagh.

Two namkeen (snacks) manufacturing units, called Veerabhadra Enterprises and Twin Cities Enterprises, were also raided in Mylargadda, Secunderabad.

Subhan Bakery

A bakery called SS Bakery was raided in Malkajguda, and a retail store called MM Kirana & Dry Fruits Store was raided in Begum Bazaar.

The establishments were found preparing and storing food under unhygienic conditions, reusing unfit cooking oil and using artificial colours. Some places were selling expired and misbranded food products and not displaying a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence, H-FAST said.

Officials also noted a lack of pest control, water analysis, food testing and health records, poor sanitation and housekeeping and non-use of hairnets, gloves and other protective gear by food handlers.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The accused were handed over to the concerned Food Safety Officers for further action under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and other applicable laws.

Reused cooking oil, artificial food colours and other unsafe food articles were seized, and notices were sent to the food business operators to rectify the violations. Samples were collected and sent for laboratory analysis.

Lord's Engineering College
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button