H-FAST raids namkeen, ice cream units in Hyderabad, six held

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) raided several food manufacturing units on Friday, July 17, and arrested six people over food safety violations.

An edible oil and basmati rice repacking unit, KOP Apro Tech Limited, was raided in Bahadurpura, and an ice cream manufacturing unit called Snazzy Ice Cream was raided in Kishan Bagh.

Two namkeen (snacks) manufacturing units, called Veerabhadra Enterprises and Twin Cities Enterprises, were also raided in Mylargadda, Secunderabad.

A bakery called SS Bakery was raided in Malkajguda, and a retail store called MM Kirana & Dry Fruits Store was raided in Begum Bazaar.

Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) raided several food manufacturing units on Friday, July 17 and arrested six people over food safety violations.



An edible oil and basmati rice repacking unit called KOP Apro Tech Limited was raided in Bahadurpura, and an ice… pic.twitter.com/02Yrjk1T3t — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 19, 2026

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The establishments were found preparing and storing food under unhygienic conditions, reusing unfit cooking oil and using artificial colours. Some places were selling expired and misbranded food products and not displaying a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence, H-FAST said.

Officials also noted a lack of pest control, water analysis, food testing and health records, poor sanitation and housekeeping and non-use of hairnets, gloves and other protective gear by food handlers.

The accused were handed over to the concerned Food Safety Officers for further action under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and other applicable laws.

Reused cooking oil, artificial food colours and other unsafe food articles were seized, and notices were sent to the food business operators to rectify the violations. Samples were collected and sent for laboratory analysis.