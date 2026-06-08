H-Fast seizes 90 tonne chicken waste used as feed in aquaculture

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Hyderabad City Police Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-Fast), along with the veterinary doctors of the the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have busted a massive illegal inter-state chicken waste transport network.

Acting on credible information, the joint teams conducted simultaneous raids on chicken waste transport godowns located at Amberpet, Kulsumpura, Attapur and Rajendranagar areas in the wee hours of Monday, June 8.

During the operation, the teams intercepted and seized 7 four-wheeler transport vehicles, that were found to be illegally transporting about 90 tonne raw chicken waste.

Investigation revealed that the organisers were collecting the poultry waste from various chicken shops across Hyderabad and were illegally transporting the waste to Andhra Pradesh without having any valid license.

The waste was supposed to be moved to the Chengicherla rendering point, but it was being transported illegally without any valid license, to Bhimavaram, Eluru, Bheemadolu, and Undi of West Godavari in AP, and also to Mall town of Nalgonda district, where they were being used as feed for fishes being grown in the commercial tanks for aquaculture.

Cases have been registered against the culprits in the local police stations concerned, and strict legal action was being initiated.

The seized chicken waste was disposed of by the GHMC veterinary doctor in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

The entire operation was conducted under the direct supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Task Force, Hyderabad. The raids were executed by N Ranjit Kumar and M Anjaiah, Inspectors of Police, H-Fast, along with the sub-inspectors, staff of H-Fast, and the veterinary doctors of GHMC.

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Public advisory

The Hyderabad City Police has strongly cautioned the public and aquaculture operators against this highly unhygienic practice.

“Transporting and feeding raw, rotting poultry waste to fish in commercial tanks is strictly banned. This practice introduces toxic biological hazards into the food chain, making the fish highly carcinogenic (cancer-causing) and extremely dangerous for public consumption,” the advisory read.

Citizens and meat shop owners have been requested to report any such illegal dumping, storage, or transport of poultry waste to the authorities immediately to safeguard public health.