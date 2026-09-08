H1N1 cases rise in Hyderabad, doctors urge people to be cautious

Hyderabad: Doctors in Hyderabad have raised concerns over the rise in H1N1 flu in the city and called on people to exercise caution. They said hospitals have seen an increase in patients reporting high-grade fever, dry cough, sore throat, and body aches, symptoms commonly associated with the viral infection.

Health experts have advised vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, to seek timely medical attention and follow basic preventive measures such as wearing masks in crowded places and maintaining hand hygiene.

What is H1N1 flu

The H1N1 flu, also called swine flu, is a type of influenza A virus.

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During the 2009–10 flu season, a new strain of the H1N1 influenza virus emerged and began spreading among humans. Commonly known as swine flu, it contained a unique combination of influenza virus genes found in pigs, birds and humans.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the H1N1 outbreak a pandemic in June 2009. The virus is estimated to have caused about 284,000 deaths worldwide during the first year of circulation. In August 2010, WHO declared the pandemic over. However, the pandemic H1N1 strain did not disappear; it continued to circulate and became one of the influenza strains that cause seasonal flu.

H1N1 flu cases in Hyderabad

Addressing the issue, Dr Mohammed Irfan, Associate Consultant Physician at Virinchi Hospital, told Siasat.com that people aged 55 to 60 years, particularly those with diabetes and other comorbidities, are more vulnerable to H1N1 infection. “People with diabetes and underlying health conditions are at a higher risk of contracting the virus,” he said.

According to the doctor, three patients were admitted to the inpatient unit for treatment because the virus was detected late. “All three patients complained of high fever for five or more days, during which they were at home. However, there was no respite, and by the time they reported to the hospital, they had developed respiratory distress,” he said.

Apart from those admitted, the hospital is seeing 5-8 outpatient cases per day.

Dr M Rajeev, Medical Director of RX Hospital in Hyderabad, said, “There is an increase in H1N1 cases in the city. Our hospital is receiving five outpatient cases and one or two admissions per day.”

Dr Khizer Hussain Junaidi, founder of Caspian Health Care, said the hospital’s outpatient department is seeing at least 70 patients a day, with fever cases accounting for the majority this season. “Several of these patients also have underlying comorbidities,” he said.

How to prevent the spread of the disease

According to WHO, “to prevent the spread of the disease, people who are ill should cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, wash their hands regularly, stay home when they are unwell, and keep a distance of more than one metre from healthy people, as much as possible.”

It also suggests that people should seek medical attention if they experience shortness of breath or have difficulty breathing, or if their fever persists for more than three to five days. For young children, parents should seek care if they develop rapid or difficult breathing, persistent fever or convulsions.

In most cases, adequate rest, plenty of fluids and pain relievers for aches and pains are sufficient to help patients recover, says the WHO.