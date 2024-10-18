Habibi! Munawar Faruqui has a BIG surprise for Dubai fans

Mumbai: After the tremendous success of his first international performance in Dubai in June this year, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is all set to return for a second show in the glittering city.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Bigg Boss 17 winner shared the exciting news, writing, “See you again, Habibi,” and revealing that the upcoming show is being organized due to public demand.

Munawar Faruqui Dubai Show: Venue and Timings

The second live show will be held at the Zabeel Theatre in Dubai on Sunday, November 17, at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets Prices

The tickets, which are now available, are selling fast and are priced between Rs 3,000 and Rs 8,000.

Munawar’s first Dubai performance in June was a resounding success, attracting a massive audience and rave reviews. Now, the comedian is ready to repeat that magic in his second international outing.

Death Threats To Munawar Faruqui

However, Munawar’s return to Dubai comes amid serious security concerns. The comedian has been provided protection by the Mumbai police following threats from the criminal syndicate led by incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. According to reports, the police department received intelligence inputs about a potential threat to Munawar Faruqui from the gang. However, the exact reasons for the threat remain unclear.

Despite the looming concerns, Munawar Faruqui remains focused on his work and looks forward to engaging with his audience in Dubai once again.