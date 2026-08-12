Habitual offender held in Secunderabad with gold worth Rs 5L

The accused, Indirala Rajesh, is reportedly addicted to gambling, online betting, and smoking.

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Group of police officers and officials at Telangana Anti-Way Police event in Hyderabad.
Habitual offender held in Secunderabad with gold worth Rs 5L.

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Railway Police has arrested a 36-year-old habitual offender and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 5.83 lakh from his possession.

Indirala Rajesh, who was arrested on Tuesday, August 11, is reportedly addicted to gambling, online betting, and smoking. When his income as a cab driver failed to meet his lifestyle needs, he turned to crime in 2009.

A total of 22 property offence cases have been registered against him over the years, and he has been sent to jail several times.

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He was apprehended by the railway police on Tuesday at around 7 AM near Secunderabad Railway Station while he was moving suspiciously, police said. Melted gold pieces and ornaments weighing 41 grams were seized from his possession.

Rajesh reportedly confessed to his involvement in three snatching cases and a theft case registered with the Secunderabad and Khammam Railway Police.

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