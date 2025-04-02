Hailey Bieber issues clarification over her unfollowing hubby Justin Bieber

Los Angeles: Hailey Bieber, the wife of singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, has issued clarification on the reports of her unfollowing her husband on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

Hailey has responded to all the chatter around her recent social media activity, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Her husband Justin Bieber’s Instagram account got deactivated (then reactivated) after going live on the app, and in the wake of that, Hailey appeared to unfollow the singer from her own profile.

As per ‘People’, the mom of one, 28, commented on a viral TikTok video, which has garnered over 1 million views as of this writing, that included a screenshot of Hailey’s “Following” list without the 31-year-old Grammy winner’s profile on it.

A source recently revealed that Hailey and Justin are “doing their thing” and “they are not concerned about what people think”.

On Friday, March 21, they were spotted heading to Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California, while taking a break from parenting duties.

Earlier, Justin shed light on the importance of being his authentic self, and how he doesn’t like how he feels when he changes to “please people”.

The 31-year-old Grammy winner shared a video on Instagram of himself leaning over a keyboard while jamming out with a group of fellow musicians.

He appeared energetic and in good spirits. “I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic”, he wrote in the post’s caption, adding, “Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people”.

As per ‘People’, earlier in the day, the ‘Believe’ singer shared yet another personal reflection on the social media platform, revealing that he hopes to work on his “anger issues”.

“I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh (sic)”, he wrote. The message was accompanied by three photos, one of himself with his face partially obscured by a hoodie, one of the musician as a child and a final photo featuring his son, Jack Blues, born in August 2024.