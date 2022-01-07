Hairstylist Jawed Habib spits on women’s head, video goes viral

Mumbai: Well-known celebrity stylist Jawed Habib has landed in controversy after a video went viral on social media showing him spitting on a woman’s hair.

The video is said to be from a training seminar in Muzaffarnagar district in which Habib could be seen spitting on a woman’s head in front of a crowd, saying that her hair is dry.

He could also be heard saying jokingly that his spit is very effective! However, as of now, the authenticity of the viral video and the date of incident could not be confirmed.

In the clip, the woman is seen sitting on a chair on a stage. While giving tips to the audience present at the event, Habib casually spits on the hair of the woman, saying “Agar paani ki kami hai na… iss thook mein jaan hai (If there is no water… There is life in this spit).”

People present there could be heard laughing and clapping.

After the video went viral on social media, the woman in the video has come forward to share her bad experience.

In a video, she said, “My name is Pooja Gupta. I run a parlour named Vanshika Beauty Parlour and I am a resident of Baraut (UP). I attended Jawed Habib sir’s seminar. He invited me for a haircut on stage and he misbehaved a lot. He was showing if you do not have water, you can use your spit as well. I did not get my haircut done. I would get my haircut from any local shop, but never from Jawed Habib.”

The women on whose head Jawed Habib spat, describes the public humiliation.



If publicly they are spitting on the head, don't know what else they must be using in their salon products. Only a dumb fool will go for a hair cut in #JawedHabib saloon. pic.twitter.com/f6nQySwItg — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) January 6, 2022

Netizens were left disgusted by the incident and stood in support of the woman.

Women commission seeks probe

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took to Twitter to say that its chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the UP Director General of Police (DGP) to investigate the matter and take appropriate action against the hairstylist.

Jawed Habib apologises

After facing backlash, Jawed Habib took to his social media to apologize and said that it was done with “humourous” intent. He said that he was sorry if someone was hurt because of the incident.

“Mere seminar me hue kuch words ko lekar kuch logo ko thes pahunchi hai. Ek hi baat bolna chahunga, humare jo seminar hote hai na ye professional seminar hain, matlab jo log humare profession me kaam karte hain (Some words spoken by me during my seminar have hurt a few people. I just want to say one thing that these are professional seminar, as in, they are attended by people from within our profession),” Habib said in his apology video.

He added, “Aur ye humare lambe shows hote hain. Lambe shows jab hote hain to hume uske thoda humourous banana padta hai. But kya bolu? Ek hi baat bolta hu aur dil se bolta hu. Aagar aapko sachi me thes pahunchi hai, hurt hue hain to maaf karo na. Sorry, dil se, maafi mangta hu (When these sessions get very long, we have to make them humorous. What can I say? If you are truly hurt, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. Please forgive me, I am sorry).”

(With IANS Inputs)