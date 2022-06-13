Haj 2022: First batch of pilgrims from Turkey arrive in Makkah

The Turkish Consul General in Jeddah praised the high-end services provided to the arriving pilgrims.

Posted by Bushra Khan  |   Updated: 13th June 2022 7:16 pm IST
Riyadh: The first batch of Haj pilgrims consisting of 290 people arrived from Turkey in Makkah, on Sunday.

According to a report by the Arab News, the Turkish Consul General in Jeddah, Mete Zaimoglu, praised the high-end services provided to the arriving pilgrims, by the government of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, on June 12, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that the registration for domestic pilgrims for Haj 2022 has been closed. Furthermore, the selected names will be announced following a draw.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Hesham Saeed, further added that the names will be picked via an e-lottery and priority will be given to those who haven’t performed the Haj pilgrimage before.

Those selected will receive a confirmation message on their registered mobile numbers.

The registration had started on June 3 via the “Eatmarna” application and the ministry’s official website. Reportedly, more than 390,000 people from Saudi Arabia applied for the pilgrimage this year.

