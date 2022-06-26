Haj 2022: Fourth batch of Telangana pilgrims depart from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As the Haj season nears, the fourth batch of 377 pilgrims, from Telangana on Saturday took the flight to Saudi Arabia and were flagged off by the state finance minister T Harish Rao.

The latest batch of pilgrims stationed in the Haj House at Nampally was escorted to the Hyderabad airport under the supervision of Rao. The pilgrims will be traveling to Jeddah to complete further formalities ahead of the annual pilgrimage.

Apart from the finance minister, minister for animal husbandry, T Srinivas Yadav, MLA M Gopinath and Haj Committee chairman Mohammed Saleem, were present during the event.

Earlier, on June 21, a batch of 373 Haj pilgrims from Telangana departed to Jeddah from Hyderabad. This is after a gap of two years that pilgrims from India are performing Haj. Saudi Arabia had not allowed pilgrims from other countries in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.