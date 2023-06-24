Haj 2023: For 2nd year, 1000 electric scooters ready for use by pilgrims

Electric scooters will reduce travel time from Mount Arafat to Muzdalifah.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th June 2023 10:27 am IST
Photo: Saudi_TGA/Twitter

Riyadh: The transport authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has set up 1000 electric scooters for pilgrims to facilitate multiple transportation options during this year’s Haj season, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This service was provided for the second year in a row after it was launched on a trial basis during the previous Haj season of 1443 AH.

It aims to reduce travel time from Mount Arafat to Muzdalifah to just 15 minutes, instead of 60 minutes of walking.

Dedicated scooter tracks are designed to keep pilgrims safe.

The launch of the scooter service comes within the framework of the authority’s plan to adopt modern technology and smart mobility services.

