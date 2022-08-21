Haj 2023: Lottery allocation system cancelled for domestic pilgrims

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia last week cancelled the lottery system for domestic pilgrims apart from fixing quota allocation for persons aged above 65 years.

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah also introduced a new payment plan. These new changes are going to be implemented during the 2023 pilgrimage.

As per the new changes, there will be direct registration instead of a lottery system. However, there will be a 25 percent quota for pilgrims aged above 65 years.

Under the new payment plan, pilgrims can pay their dues in two installments.

Haj 2022

In Haj 2022, Saudi Arabia issued permits to one million Muslims. It was a huge hike when compared to the past two years when the pilgrimage was heavily restricted due to COVID-19.

Haj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah, Saudi Arabia. It is one of the five pillars of Islam. The other four pillars are Shahadah, Salat, Zakat and Sawm.

It is mandatory for Muslims to perform the pilgrimage once in a lifetime if they are physically and financially capable of it.