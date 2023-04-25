Haj 2023: Applicants on waiting list asked to submit documents by May 1

Hyderabad: The Telangana Haj Committee has asked those on the waiting list of intended Haj pilgrims to download the application form and also submit their original listed documents before May 1.

Chairman of Telangana State Haj Committee, Mohammed Saleem and executive officer, B

Shafiullah, in a joint statement on Tuesday, requested the intended Haj pilgrims from waiting list no 1 to 1200 to submit the original passport along with a photocopy, medical fitness certificate of prescribed proforma of the Haj Committee of India signed by the government medical officer or doctor, 2 photos with clear white background, COVID-19 vaccination certificates and bank details.

Intended Haj pilgrims are further asked to download Haj application forms from the website of the Haj Committee of India along with the declaration form by the end of April.

The committee is taking up the provisional collection of advance documents that will be subjected to confirmation by the Haj Committee of India, Mumbai against cancellation.

The pilgrims have been directed to subscribe to the official YouTube channel for more clarification and updates. Pressing the bell icon for instant notifications would be beneficial.

People can also submit their applications online on their website or submit the hard copies directly at the Haj house situated in Nampally.

For any queries, people may contact 040-23298793 between 10:30 am to 4 pm or visit the Haj House in person.